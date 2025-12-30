Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bondi attack suspects were working alone, police say

Bondi terror attack hero Ahmed Al-Ahmed speaks for the first time since shooting
  • Australian police confirmed the two men accused of the Bondi Beach terror attack were not part of a "broader terrorist cell" and are believed to have acted alone.
  • The attack on 14 December resulted in 15 deaths and dozens of injuries during Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi’s Archer Park.
  • Naveed Akram faces 59 charges, while his father, Sajid, was shot dead by police at the scene.
  • Investigations found no evidence the men received training or logistical preparation during their November visit to the Philippines, though police believe they were inspired by Isis.
  • New South Wales Police will deploy over 2,500 officers for New Year’s Eve in Sydney, and victims will be commemorated with a minute's silence and a menorah projection on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
