Bondi hero sent final message to family before tackling gunman

Moment Bondi Beach hero bystander tackles alleged gunman after mass shooting
  • Ahmed al-Ahmed, a father-of-two from Sydney, has been hailed as a hero for tackling one of the gunmen during an antisemitic terrorist attack at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.
  • Mr Ahmed wrestled a weapon away from a gunman after telling his cousin: “I’m going to die – please see my family [and tell them] that I went down to save people’s lives.”
  • He sustained bullet wounds to his arm and hand during the incident and remains in hospital.
  • The attack resulted in 16 fatalities, including one suspected gunman, and left 40 people injured, including two police officers.
  • New South Wales Police said that the mass shooting was a terrorist incident specifically designed to target the Jewish community, while Premier Chris Minns praised Mr Ahmed's “unbelievable” bravery.
