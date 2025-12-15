Bondi hero sent final message to family before tackling gunman
- Ahmed al-Ahmed, a father-of-two from Sydney, has been hailed as a hero for tackling one of the gunmen during an antisemitic terrorist attack at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.
- Mr Ahmed wrestled a weapon away from a gunman after telling his cousin: “I’m going to die – please see my family [and tell them] that I went down to save people’s lives.”
- He sustained bullet wounds to his arm and hand during the incident and remains in hospital.
- The attack resulted in 16 fatalities, including one suspected gunman, and left 40 people injured, including two police officers.
- New South Wales Police said that the mass shooting was a terrorist incident specifically designed to target the Jewish community, while Premier Chris Minns praised Mr Ahmed's “unbelievable” bravery.