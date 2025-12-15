Bondi gunman had ‘no incidents’ with his firearms licence
- Two Bondi gunmen, identified as father and son, possessed six registered firearms; the father held a recreational hunting licence and was a member of a gun club.
- Gun laws in New South Wales mandate a firearms licence with background checks and a “fit and proper person” test, a ”permit to acquire” for each weapon, a 28-day waiting period for a first gun, and a 'genuine reason' for ownership, such as recreational hunting.
- In response to the tragedy, the National Cabinet pledged new gun laws, including renegotiating the National Firearms Agreement, capping individual firearm ownership, and limiting open-ended licences.
- Despite existing safety measures, the Bondi shooter had no prior licence incidents, raising questions about the efficacy of current renewal processes and the potential for more frequent checks.
- Experts say involving firearms dealers in legal changes could provide valuable intelligence, alongside ensuring authorities are adequately resourced to implement new regulations effectively.