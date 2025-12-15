Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bondi gunman had ‘no incidents’ with his firearms licence

Australian prime minister demands tougher gun laws after Bondi Beach attack
  • Two Bondi gunmen, identified as father and son, possessed six registered firearms; the father held a recreational hunting licence and was a member of a gun club.
  • Gun laws in New South Wales mandate a firearms licence with background checks and a “fit and proper person” test, a ”permit to acquire” for each weapon, a 28-day waiting period for a first gun, and a 'genuine reason' for ownership, such as recreational hunting.
  • In response to the tragedy, the National Cabinet pledged new gun laws, including renegotiating the National Firearms Agreement, capping individual firearm ownership, and limiting open-ended licences.
  • Despite existing safety measures, the Bondi shooter had no prior licence incidents, raising questions about the efficacy of current renewal processes and the potential for more frequent checks.
  • Experts say involving firearms dealers in legal changes could provide valuable intelligence, alongside ensuring authorities are adequately resourced to implement new regulations effectively.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in