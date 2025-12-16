Dale Vince criticised for post about Bondi attack
- Green energy tycoon Dale Vince has faced criticism for a social media post made after the terror attack at Bondi Beach, which targeted a Hanukkah celebration and killed 15 people.
- Mr Vince's original post suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "wants antisemitism to be a thing" and linked it to Israel's actions in Palestine.
- Health and care minister Stephen Kinnock urged Mr Vince to apologise for the post and indicated that the Labour Party might reconsider accepting future donations from him.
- Mr Vince later said that his words were "not intended to excuse or legitimise terrorism, or any form of racism", saying they were aimed solely at Mr Netanyahu.
- Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch labelled Mr Vince's statement "morally repugnant", while a Labour Party spokesperson condemned the "antisemitic terrorist attack".