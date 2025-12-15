These are the Bondi Beach victims who have been publicly identified so far
- Fifteen people were killed in the Bondi Beach shooting, with victims ranging in age from 10 to 87.
- Many of the deceased were members of Sydney's Jewish community, attending a Hanukkah event by the sea.
- Among the victims were British-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, who helped organise the event, and Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman.
- Other identified victims include Rabbi Yaakov Levitan, Reuven Morrison, French national Dan Elkayam, and a 10-year-old girl named Matilda.
- Former police officer and rugby volunteer Peter Meagher, along with Tibor Weitzen and Marika Pogany, were also named among those who died.