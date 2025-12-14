Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bondi Beach shooting witnesses react to mass attack

Bondi Beach shooting witness describes scenes of panic during mass attack: 'I was holding someone else’s child'
  • Witnesses described scenes of panic following a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday, 14 December 2025.
  • New South Wales Police confirmed that 10 people have died in the incident.
  • The deceased include one suspected gunman, with another suspect currently in police custody.
  • A further 11 individuals sustained injuries, among whom are two police officers.
  • One witness recounted holding a screaming child, stating, "I was saving this child."
