Bondi Beach shooting latest as Australian PM condemns ‘act of evil’

Beachgoers evacuate amid shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach
  • A terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, targeting Jewish families celebrating Hanukkah, has resulted in 12 deaths, including one suspected gunman.
  • At least 29 people were injured in the mass shooting, with improvised explosive devices later discovered in a car near the scene.
  • A second suspected attacker is in critical condition, and New South Wales Police are investigating the possibility of further attackers or accomplices.
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident as "an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism".
  • The attack occurred during a "Chanukah by the Sea" event near Bondi Beach's children's park on Sunday evening.

