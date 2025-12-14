Bondi Beach shooting latest as Australian PM condemns ‘act of evil’
- A terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, targeting Jewish families celebrating Hanukkah, has resulted in 12 deaths, including one suspected gunman.
- At least 29 people were injured in the mass shooting, with improvised explosive devices later discovered in a car near the scene.
- A second suspected attacker is in critical condition, and New South Wales Police are investigating the possibility of further attackers or accomplices.
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident as "an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism".
- The attack occurred during a "Chanukah by the Sea" event near Bondi Beach's children's park on Sunday evening.