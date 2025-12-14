Latest on Bondi Beach shooting as 10 people confirmed dead
- A shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, resulted in the deaths of ten people, including one of the alleged gunmen. A Jewish Hanukkah celebration had reportedly started near a children’s playground in the area of the shooting – although there has been no official confirmation that this event was a target.
- New South Wales Police confirmed that two individuals reportedly opened fire, with the second alleged gunman now in critical condition.
- Eleven other people, including two police officers, were reported injured, and 13 patients were transported to various Sydney hospitals.
- Emergency services, including over 40 ambulance resources, responded to the scene, advising the public to avoid the area and take shelter.
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed shock, while UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated she would discuss the incident with her Australian counterpart.