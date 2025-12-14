Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King Charles among world leaders to condemn ‘appalling’ Bondi Beach shooting

Reuters
Australian PM condemns ‘act of evil’ after 11 killed in terror attack on Jewish community
  • Gunmen opened fire during a Jewish holiday event at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens.
  • Australian officials confirmed the incident was a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah.
  • King Charles expressed his profound sadness and horror at the "dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack," praising the heroic actions of police and emergency services.
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales conveyed their deepest condolences to the victims' families and the Jewish community, also acknowledging the bravery of emergency responders.
  • World leaders, including the Prime Ministers of New Zealand and Israel, and European officials, condemned the attack, emphasising the need to combat antisemitism and hatred.
