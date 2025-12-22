Israel urges Jewish people to immigrate after Sydney shooting
- Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Saar, has urged Jewish communities in Western countries, including the UK, France, and Australia, to immigrate to Israel, citing rising antisemitism and safety concerns.
- His call follows a shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach, where 15 people were killed and dozens injured.
- Mr Saar said that Jews are being "hunted across the world" and questioned why families would raise children in such an atmosphere, linking the rise in antisemitic attacks to the conflict in Gaza.
- Australian authorities have charged Naveed Akram with 15 counts of murder, and the incident has prompted nationwide mourning, a review of law enforcement, and pledges to tighten gun laws.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also called on Western governments to do more to protect Jewish citizens and criticised Australia's recognition of a Palestinian state, which he claimed fuels antisemitism.