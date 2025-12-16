Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Albanese holds hand of hero who tackled Bondi Beach shooter to ground

Australian PM meets hero shopkeeper who tackled Bondi Beach gunman
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited heroic shopkeeper Ahmed el Ahmed in hospital.
  • Mr Ahmed was shot multiple times and underwent surgery after tackling a gunman at Bondi Beach on Sunday, 14 December.
  • He disarmed one of the suspected gunmen, wrestling the weapon away from him.
  • Mr Albanese praised Mr Ahmed, telling him his courage was "inspiring" and calling him an "Australian hero" online.
  • The Prime Minister highlighted Mr Ahmed's actions as an example of "the best of Australians" during difficult times.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in