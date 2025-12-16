Anthony Albanese holds hand of hero who tackled Bondi Beach shooter to ground
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited heroic shopkeeper Ahmed el Ahmed in hospital.
- Mr Ahmed was shot multiple times and underwent surgery after tackling a gunman at Bondi Beach on Sunday, 14 December.
- He disarmed one of the suspected gunmen, wrestling the weapon away from him.
- Mr Albanese praised Mr Ahmed, telling him his courage was "inspiring" and calling him an "Australian hero" online.
- The Prime Minister highlighted Mr Ahmed's actions as an example of "the best of Australians" during difficult times.