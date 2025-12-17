Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police confirm new details about Bondi Beach gunman

Australia to overhaul firearms licensing and limits after Bondi mass shooting
  • One of the Bondi Beach shooters, Sajid Akram, 50, was originally from Telangana, India, having moved to Australia in 1998, police have confirmed.
  • Akram, who was killed by police during the attack, had no criminal history in India and maintained limited contact with his family, who expressed no knowledge of his radicalisation.
  • His son, Naveed Akram, 24, survived after being shot by police and is expected to be formally questioned and charged.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attributed the attack, which killed 15 people, to Islamic State ideology.
  • The father and son had spent almost all of November in the Philippines, and new firearms legislation will be fast-tracked in New South Wales following the incident.
