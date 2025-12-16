Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bondi gunman had little contact with his family in India, police say

Bondi pedestrians try to disarm gunman before attack
  • Indian police confirmed that Sajid Akram, the deceased gunman in Australia's Bondi beach shooting, was originally from Hyderabad, India, but had limited contact with his family there.
  • The attack, Australia's worst mass shooting in nearly 30 years, is being investigated as an act of terrorism specifically targeting the Jewish community.
  • Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police, while his 24-year-old son and alleged accomplice, Naveed Akram, remains in critical condition after also being shot.
  • Australian officials are investigating the purpose of the men's recent trip to the Philippines, noting it is not yet conclusive whether they are linked to any terrorist group.
  • Telangana police stated that the factors leading to the radicalisation of the two gunmen appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in the state.

