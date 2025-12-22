How the Bondi Beach gunmen allegedly used tennis ball bombs during massacre
- New court documents reveal the gunmen in the Bondi Beach attack, Sajid and Naveed Akram, allegedly used a "tennis ball bomb" and other explosives, and practised shooting for weeks.
- Police allege the father-and-son duo meticulously planned the attack for several months, conducting reconnaissance at Bondi two days prior and recording firearms training.
- Naveed Akram, 24, has been charged with 15 counts of murder and a terrorism offence after his father, Sajid Akram, was shot dead by police.
- The attackers allegedly threw four improvised explosive devices at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration, which failed to detonate, before firing guns, killing 14 people at the scene and one later.
- Police documents indicate the Akrams made a video statement condemning "the acts of Zionists" and were seen with ISIS flags, suggesting a religious motive for the attack.