Homes evacuated after suspected WW2 bombs discovered
- Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in Exmouth and Plymouth, Devon, following the discovery of suspected Second World War explosives.
- In Exmouth, a 400m cordon was established near the marina after a suspected unexploded device was dredged from the water, leading to the evacuation of about 5,000 people from 2,000 properties.
- Residents in Exmouth have been warned they may need to stay in temporary accommodation for another night as emergency services and bomb disposal teams continue to work on the device.
- A separate incident in Plymouth saw a 100m cordon put in place around a building site in Millbay after a Luftwaffe SC50 general-purpose bomb from the Second World War was found, leading to initial evacuations.
- Royal Navy bomb disposal experts paused operations in Plymouth overnight due to limited daylight and equipment, with work set to resume on Thursday to make the device safe, potentially requiring further evacuations.