Dreamliner grounded at Heathrow over fuel switch fault
- Air India has grounded a Boeing 787 Dreamliner after a pilot reported a possible defect in a fuel control switch during pre-flight checks at London Heathrow.
- The defect involved a fuel control switch moving from the 'run' to 'cutoff' position without being lifted, indicating a failure in its locking mechanism.
- This incident is particularly significant as fuel control switches are a key focus of the ongoing investigation into a deadly Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad last June, which killed 260 people.
- Air India has grounded the affected aircraft, launched a fleet-wide inspection of fuel control switches across its 33 Boeing 787s, and contacted the Original Equipment Manufacturers and India's aviation regulator.
- The Federation of Indian Pilots has renewed calls for Boeing 787 aircraft to be grounded for thorough electrical system inspections, citing previous warnings about potential switch malfunctions.
