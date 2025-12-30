Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Quiz show favourite wins MBE for championing libraries

Luther actor Idris Elba knighted in New Year Honours
  • Acclaimed maths teacher, author, and broadcaster Bobby Seagull has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s New Year Honours list.
  • The 41-year-old, known for his appearance on University Challenge, received the honour for his dedicated services to public libraries.
  • Seagull initially mistook the official letter for a jury duty summons before discovering the prestigious accolade, which he attributes to his childhood visits to East Ham Library.
  • He emphasised that weekly library visits shaped his knowledge and career, stating that libraries are "the beating hearts of our high streets and communities."
  • As an ambassador for The Reading Agency and a former champion of CILIP, Seagull continues to advocate for the proper funding and use of libraries.
