How new AI ‘Bobbi’ will help the police
- Britain's first AI police virtual assistant, named "Bobbi", has been launched as a trial by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police.
- Bobbi is designed to address frequently asked, non-emergency questions, providing an additional contact method for the public.
- The virtual assistant cannot be used to report crimes or as an alternative to the 999 emergency line.
- If Bobbi is unable to answer a question or a person is requested, the chat will be directed to a human digital desk operator.
- Chief Superintendent Simon Dodds stated that Bobbi aims to enhance public service by providing quick responses to common queries, allowing human call handlers to focus on emergencies and complex issues.