Bob Vylan’s frontman says he is ‘not regretful’ of his Glastonbury chant

Nova festival survivor reacts to Bob Vylan Glastonbury chants
  • Bobby Vylan, frontman of punk duo Bob Vylan, stated he is “not regretful” of leading “death, death to the IDF” chants at Glastonbury Festival and would “do it again tomorrow”.
  • Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Vylan dismissed the backlash as “minimal” compared to the suffering of Palestinians, asserting his actions are supported by those he aims to represent.
  • He criticised Damon Albarn's “goose-stepping” comment as “disgusting” and lacking self-awareness, and rejected claims his performance contributed to antisemitic incidents.
  • Vylan clarified the chant was a rhythmic way to call for “an end to the oppression” and “apartheid regime” in Palestine, arguing the focus should be on the conditions there.
  • The BBC's Executive Complaints Unit found the broadcast of the performance breached editorial standards regarding harm and offence.
