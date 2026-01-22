UK will not join Board of Peace signing amid concerns over Putin
- Britain will not sign Donald Trump’s Board of Peace treaty on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed.
- The UK strongly supports the US president’s 20-point Middle East peace plan, which is being spotlighted at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
- Yvette Cooper stated that the UK will not be a signatory today due to the treaty's legal implications and broader issues.
- Concerns were raised regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's involvement, given his perceived lack of commitment to peace in Ukraine.
- Vladimir Putin indicated that Moscow is still consulting with its strategic partners before deciding to commit to the plan.