UK will not join Board of Peace signing amid concerns over Putin

(Sputnik)
  • Britain will not sign Donald Trump’s Board of Peace treaty on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed.
  • The UK strongly supports the US president’s 20-point Middle East peace plan, which is being spotlighted at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
  • Yvette Cooper stated that the UK will not be a signatory today due to the treaty's legal implications and broader issues.
  • Concerns were raised regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's involvement, given his perceived lack of commitment to peace in Ukraine.
  • Vladimir Putin indicated that Moscow is still consulting with its strategic partners before deciding to commit to the plan.

