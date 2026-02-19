Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What is Trump’s Board of Peace and which countries rejected the invite?

Pope issues warning as he rejects Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite
  • Donald Trump is set to chair the inaugural meeting of his "Board of Peace" initiative on Thursday, an effort he first proposed last September to address conflicts, initially focusing on Israel's war in Gaza.
  • The board's charter stipulates that member states can secure permanent membership by contributing $1 billion, otherwise they are limited to three-year terms.
  • The initiative has faced criticism for potentially undermining the United Nations, lacking Palestinian representation, and including countries with questionable human rights records.
  • Key Western allies, including Britain, the European Union, France, and Germany, along with major Global South powers and the Vatican, have declined to join the board.
  • Despite abstentions from China and Russia, the UN Security Council passed a US-drafted resolution recognizing the board as a temporary administration for Gaza until 2027, authorising an International Stabilisation Force.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in