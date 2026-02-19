What is Trump’s Board of Peace and which countries rejected the invite?
- Donald Trump is set to chair the inaugural meeting of his "Board of Peace" initiative on Thursday, an effort he first proposed last September to address conflicts, initially focusing on Israel's war in Gaza.
- The board's charter stipulates that member states can secure permanent membership by contributing $1 billion, otherwise they are limited to three-year terms.
- The initiative has faced criticism for potentially undermining the United Nations, lacking Palestinian representation, and including countries with questionable human rights records.
- Key Western allies, including Britain, the European Union, France, and Germany, along with major Global South powers and the Vatican, have declined to join the board.
- Despite abstentions from China and Russia, the UN Security Council passed a US-drafted resolution recognizing the board as a temporary administration for Gaza until 2027, authorising an International Stabilisation Force.
