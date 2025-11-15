Thousands of passengers affected as airline collapses
- Blue Islands, a Channel Islands-based airline, has suspended trading and grounded all flights effective 14 November 2025.
- This marks the second regional carrier to cease operations in less than three weeks, following Eastern Airways' closure on 28 October.
- Thousands of passengers with advance bookings are affected and advised to contact their bank, payment card provider, or travel agent for refunds and alternative arrangements.
- The Jersey government, which had an outstanding £7m loan to Blue Islands, confirmed it would support affected employees and had contingency plans for air connectivity.
- Loganair has announced it will launch new flights from Jersey as early as 16 November, offering 'rescue fares' to support the island's air links.