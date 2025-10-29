Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dad who dismissed back pain ‘as wear and tear’ told he has incurable cancer

Paul with his partner Priya
Paul with his partner Priya (Collect/PA Real Life)
  • Paul Angliss, 62, was diagnosed with incurable blood cancer, myeloma, after stubbing his toe led to his neck breaking, a consequence of the disease weakening his bones.
  • He had been experiencing severe back pain since May 2024, which he initially attributed to wear and tear, even struggling during a Mount Fuji climb in August 2024.
  • The diagnosis in October 2024 revealed that myeloma had caused 28 holes in his spine, making him susceptible to fractures from minor incidents.
  • Mr Angliss promptly began chemotherapy and, following a stem cell transplant, was informed in October this year that he is now in remission.
  • He is currently participating in a new drug trial and is advocating for greater awareness of myeloma, advising those with persistent back pain to consult their GP.
