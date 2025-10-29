Dad who dismissed back pain ‘as wear and tear’ told he has incurable cancer
- Paul Angliss, 62, was diagnosed with incurable blood cancer, myeloma, after stubbing his toe led to his neck breaking, a consequence of the disease weakening his bones.
- He had been experiencing severe back pain since May 2024, which he initially attributed to wear and tear, even struggling during a Mount Fuji climb in August 2024.
- The diagnosis in October 2024 revealed that myeloma had caused 28 holes in his spine, making him susceptible to fractures from minor incidents.
- Mr Angliss promptly began chemotherapy and, following a stem cell transplant, was informed in October this year that he is now in remission.
- He is currently participating in a new drug trial and is advocating for greater awareness of myeloma, advising those with persistent back pain to consult their GP.