New test could detect ‘hidden risks’ of blood cancer
- A new study has found that combining traditional DNA tests with RNA gene expression tests can accurately predict if multiple myeloma is likely to return within 18 months of treatment.
- This advanced genetic testing method can uncover "hidden risks" that current DNA profiling alone may miss, potentially benefiting thousands of patients in the UK.
- Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer affecting approximately 33,000 people in the UK, with many patients experiencing relapse, often within 18 months of treatment.
- Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research found that this combined approach could have predicted 84 per cent of early relapses in a study involving 135 patients.
- The Royal Marsden Hospital in London is set to become the first in the UK to offer the gene expression profiling test to multiple myeloma patients from 2026, aiming to personalise care.