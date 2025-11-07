Blood from camels and llamas could be useful in treating brain disorders, study says
- Tiny protein molecules, known as nanobodies, derived from the blood of llamas and camels, show promise as a new treatment for brain disorders like Alzheimer's disease.
- These nanobodies are approximately one-tenth the size of conventional antibodies and can more effectively cross the blood-brain barrier, a significant hurdle for existing antibody-based therapies.
- Researchers, including Pierre-André Lafon from CNRS, suggest their small size and ability to enter the brain passively could lead to more effective treatments with fewer side effects.
- Nanobodies are also easier to produce, purify and engineer, allowing for precise targeting compared to conventional antibodies, scientists say.
- Despite their potential, challenges remain before human clinical trials, including optimising delivery, ensuring safety and addressing issues of stability and aggregation.