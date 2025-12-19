Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Crowds to watch US landmark bridge demolition

Mississippi River Bridge, also known as the Black Hawk Bridge, in Lansing, Iowa will be imploded on Friday
Mississippi River Bridge, also known as the Black Hawk Bridge, in Lansing, Iowa will be imploded on Friday
  • A nearly century-old bridge, known as the Mississippi River Bridge or Black Hawk Bridge, is scheduled for implosion this Friday.
  • The bridge, completed in 1931, connected Lansing, Iowa, with Wisconsin and held significant sentimental value as a local landmark.
  • Its removal is paving the way for a modern replacement, as the old structure was narrow and its piers were prone to barge collisions.
  • The implosion will target the central and eastern sections, with the western section to be disassembled later due to its proximity to homes and a railway.
  • Officials anticipate a large crowd to witness the event, and local residents plan to salvage parts of the bridge for keepsakes and a community tribute.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in