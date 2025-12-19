Crowds to watch US landmark bridge demolition
- A nearly century-old bridge, known as the Mississippi River Bridge or Black Hawk Bridge, is scheduled for implosion this Friday.
- The bridge, completed in 1931, connected Lansing, Iowa, with Wisconsin and held significant sentimental value as a local landmark.
- Its removal is paving the way for a modern replacement, as the old structure was narrow and its piers were prone to barge collisions.
- The implosion will target the central and eastern sections, with the western section to be disassembled later due to its proximity to homes and a railway.
- Officials anticipate a large crowd to witness the event, and local residents plan to salvage parts of the bridge for keepsakes and a community tribute.