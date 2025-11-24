Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Experts give stark warnings ahead of Black Friday

The Independent gives Black Friday 2025 shopping tips
  • Many consumers experience buyer's remorse from impulse purchases during sales events like Black Friday, with research suggesting billions are wasted on unwanted items.
  • Utilising cashback websites such as TopCashback and Quidco can help shoppers save money by crediting a percentage of their spend back to them.
  • Shoppers should verify price reductions using tools like Google's Price History function or Microsoft Edge's shopping option to identify 'fake sales' where prices were artificially inflated before a discount.
  • Be vigilant against sophisticated phishing scams, often AI-generated, which use fake ads, discounts, or shipping alerts to trick shoppers into clicking malicious links.
  • While Black Friday offers deals, some prices, particularly for electronics, may increase after the event, so it is advisable to plan purchases and buy when satisfied with the price rather than waiting.
In full

