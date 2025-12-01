Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How AI helped shoppers find perfect Black Friday deals

AI Revolutionizes Black Friday Shopping As Online Sales Reach New Heights
  • Online shoppers spent a record $11.8 billion on Black Friday, surpassing the previous year's figures.
  • Total online spending for the Black Friday weekend reached $23.6billion, an increase of $1.9 billion compared to 2024.
  • Overall online spending in November rose to $123.2 billion, marking a 7.2 percent increase from the same period in 2024.
  • Retail website visits driven by artificial intelligence (AI) surged by 770 percent year-on-year in November, indicating shoppers are using AI for gift discovery.
  • “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) spending reached $9 billion in November, an 8.6 percent increase, with projections for a record $20.2 billion this holiday season.
