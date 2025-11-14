The ‘Mass Blackout’ threat targeting major retailers on Black Friday
- Grassroots campaigners are calling for a nationwide boycott of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to protest the Trump administration and economic inequality.
- A coalition of activist groups, including Blackout the System and American Opposition, has organized a “Mass Blackout” from November 25 to December 2.
- The economic protest urges people to boycott major corporations, shop at local or independent businesses, use cash and avoid non-essential spending like travel and digital subscriptions.
- Separately, the “We Ain’t Buying It” campaign targets retailers such as Amazon and Target for allegedly retracting diversity, equity and inclusion commitments after opposing Trump.
- Organizers aim to demonstrate public power against a political system influenced by special interests, though a White House spokesman criticized the boycotts as potentially harming small businesses.