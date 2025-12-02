Black Friday slows price rises ahead of Christmas shopping
- Shop price increases in the UK slowed in November, with overall prices 0.6 per cent higher than a year ago, down from 1 per cent in October.
- Food inflation also eased to 3 per cent last month, a decrease from 3.7 per cent in October, largely due to widespread promotions.
- Price rises particularly slowed for dairy, fruit, bread and cereals, though inflation remained high for oils, fats, meat and fish.
- The British Retail Consortium attributed the slowdown to earlier Black Friday deals and intense competition among retailers.
- While retailers hope for a rebound in consumer confidence before Christmas, warnings were issued about potential price increases in the new year due to rising employment costs.