Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Black Friday slows price rises ahead of Christmas shopping

Black Friday 2025: How to know you're getting a genuine bargain
  • Shop price increases in the UK slowed in November, with overall prices 0.6 per cent higher than a year ago, down from 1 per cent in October.
  • Food inflation also eased to 3 per cent last month, a decrease from 3.7 per cent in October, largely due to widespread promotions.
  • Price rises particularly slowed for dairy, fruit, bread and cereals, though inflation remained high for oils, fats, meat and fish.
  • The British Retail Consortium attributed the slowdown to earlier Black Friday deals and intense competition among retailers.
  • While retailers hope for a rebound in consumer confidence before Christmas, warnings were issued about potential price increases in the new year due to rising employment costs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in