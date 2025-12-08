Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

First bear hunt in decades begins in American state

Citizens attending a Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission hearing about proposed bear hunting earlier this year
Citizens attending a Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission hearing about proposed bear hunting earlier this year (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Florida has reinstated legal black bear hunting for the first time in a decade, with the regulated hunt commencing despite strong opposition from conservation groups.
  • The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued 172 permits through a lottery for the 2025 season, allowing each successful applicant to kill one bear.
  • Opponents of the hunt, including the Sierra Club, strategically acquired at least 43 permits with no intention of using them, aiming to reduce the overall number of bears killed.
  • State wildlife officials justify the hunt as a necessary population management tool, citing the black bear population's rebound to an estimated 4,000 and potential future habitat limitations.
  • The current hunt features more stringent regulations compared to the "chaotic" 2015 event, which was prematurely halted after a higher-than-expected number of bears were killed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in