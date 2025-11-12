Police arrest ‘Cryptoqueen’ scammer with £5bn Bitcoin haul as she lies in bed
- Zhimin Qian, dubbed the "Cryptoqueen", was arrested in the UK after masterminding a Ponzi scheme that defrauded over 128,000 victims in China.
- She illegally obtained funds, storing them in Bitcoin assets valued at more than £5.5 billion, and fled to the UK as an international fugitive.
- Qian evaded UK police for years, travelling across Europe and living a luxurious lifestyle before her arrest, which was captured on police bodycam video.
- She was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison after admitting money-laundering offences and transferring and possessing criminal cryptocurrency.
- Her accomplice, Seng Hok Ling, received a sentence of four years and 11 months for his role in transferring criminal property.