Bitcoin surpasses $125k for first time as ‘Uptober’ effect hits

Bitcoin has surpassed $125,000 for the first time
Bitcoin has surpassed $125,000 for the first time (Getty/iStock)
  • Bitcoin has achieved a new record price, surpassing $125,000 for the first time, aligning with a historical market trend dubbed 'Uptober'.
  • Bitcoin holdings on centralised exchanges have dropped to a six-year low, indicating a shift towards a long-term holding strategy by investors.
  • Financial experts, including Nigel Green of deVere Group, now view Bitcoin as a legitimate macro instrument and a safe-haven asset, rather than purely speculative.
  • The current rally is attributed to increasing institutional adoption, favourable regulation, and Bitcoin's growing integration into global financial systems for diversification.
  • Other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin have also experienced significant price increases, contributing to a record overall crypto market cap of $4.25 trillion.
