Government to build new rail line linking Birmingham and Manchester
- Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government is poised to announce plans for a new railway line connecting Birmingham and Manchester.
- This initiative follows Rishi Sunak's decision in October 2023 to scrap the HS2 expansion between the two cities, citing cost-saving measures.
- The new proposals will be unveiled alongside confirmed plans for new and improved rail links across the north of England as part of the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme.
- Labour's move is intended to attract voters in northern constituencies and mitigate the electoral threat posed by Nigel Farage's Reform party.
- The plans, supported by Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, aim to foster economic growth, create jobs, and boost investment in the North.