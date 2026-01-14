Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Government to build new rail line linking Birmingham and Manchester

Kate Devlin Whitehall editor
HS2 dig unearths remains of Roman settlement
  • Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government is poised to announce plans for a new railway line connecting Birmingham and Manchester.
  • This initiative follows Rishi Sunak's decision in October 2023 to scrap the HS2 expansion between the two cities, citing cost-saving measures.
  • The new proposals will be unveiled alongside confirmed plans for new and improved rail links across the north of England as part of the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme.
  • Labour's move is intended to attract voters in northern constituencies and mitigate the electoral threat posed by Nigel Farage's Reform party.
  • The plans, supported by Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, aim to foster economic growth, create jobs, and boost investment in the North.
