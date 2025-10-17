Birmingham authorities face mounting pressure to reverse Tel Aviv fan ban
- Birmingham authorities are facing mounting pressure to overturn a ban preventing Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa in November.
- The ban was imposed by Birmingham’s safety advisory group, based on a high-risk classification by West Midlands Police, citing past violent clashes and hate crime incidents involving Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam.
- Senior political figures, including the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and Culture Minister Ian Murray, have condemned the decision, calling for an immediate review and suggesting it sends a discriminatory message.
- Critics, including a British-Israeli hostage survivor and Aston Villa Jewish supporters, argue the ban is antisemitic and a political message rather than a safety measure, questioning the lack of evidence for Maccabi fans' violence.
- West Midlands police and crime commissioner Simon Foster has requested an urgent review of the decision, while Uefa and Maccabi Tel Aviv's CEO have also urged UK authorities to ensure fans can attend safely.