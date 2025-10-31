Frenzy over rare bird sighting as people flock to US state for glimpse
- A common cuckoo, typically found across Europe and Asia, has been sighted in New York for the first time ever, drawing significant attention from bird enthusiasts.
- The rare bird was initially photographed by a golfer in Riverhead, Long Island, and its identity was subsequently confirmed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
- Birders have since recorded over 200 sightings of the cuckoo on ebird.org and various social media platforms, with many travelling long distances to observe it.
- Experts suggest the bird is a juvenile that likely became lost or was blown off course during its migration, as common cuckoos typically winter in Africa.
- This sighting represents only the fourth confirmed instance of a common cuckoo in the eastern U.S. and Canada, making it a major event for the birding community.