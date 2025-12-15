Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the Bill of Rights was ratified on this day hundreds of years ago

The First Congress of the US proposed 12 amendments to the Constitution
  • On September 25, 1789, the First Congress of the United States proposed 12 amendments to the Constitution.
  • Ten of these proposed amendments were ratified by three-fourths of the state legislatures on December 15, 1791, forming the U.S. Bill of Rights (Articles 3–12).
  • The amendments were intended to prevent misconstruction or abuse of the Constitution's powers and to enhance public confidence in the Government.
  • Article 2, which addressed compensation for Senators and Representatives, was eventually ratified in 1992, becoming the 27th Amendment.
  • Article 1, concerning the apportionment of Representatives, was never ratified.

