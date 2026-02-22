Late-night host mocks Trump in scathing rebuttal to president’s rant
- Bill Maher has responded to a Valentine's Day rant from Donald Trump, which occurred after they shared a dinner last April.
- Donald Trump criticized Maher on Truth Social for being “anti-Trump” on his show, despite their “great dinner” at the White House.
- Responding on Real Time, Maher expressed confusion over Trump's assumption that he would stop criticizing him after the meal.
- Maher stated he never ceased criticizing Trump and never promised to do so.
- He humorously likened Trump's expectation to a man buying dinner and expecting a favor in return.
