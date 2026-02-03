Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Clintons agree to give depositions in Epstein investigation

House votes to hold Clintons in contempt
  • Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify in a House investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following threats of criminal contempt of Congress charges.
  • Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, had been preparing contempt charges against the Clintons for allegedly defying congressional subpoenas issued in August.
  • The Clintons' attorneys emailed the committee stating the couple would comply and “will appear for depositions on mutually agreeable dates,” asking Comer to halt contempt proceedings.
  • Comer stated he was not immediately dropping the charges, which could carry fines and jail time, as he had not received anything in writing and wanted to see what they would say.
  • The potential contempt resolution against a former president was advancing through the House Rules Committee, marking a potentially grave moment for Congress.
