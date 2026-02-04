Bill Gates says he ‘regrets every minute spent’ with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein
- Bill Gates has expressed profound regret over the time he spent with Jeffrey Epstein, following his inclusion in the recently released three million-page tranche of files.
- Gates dismissed a draft email from 2013, found in Epstein's account, which appeared to document feelings of betrayal between them, stating it was false and never sent.
- He questioned Epstein's motives for drafting the unsent email, wondering if it was an attempt to attack him.
- Gates confirmed he first met Epstein in 2011 and had several dinners with him over the subsequent three years.
- He explicitly denied ever visiting Epstein's private island.
