Bill Gates ‘regrets every minute’ he spent with Epstein after file release
- Bill Gates has expressed profound regret for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, speaking in his first television interview since the release of new Justice Department files.
- Emails from 2013, released by the Department of Justice, show Epstein alleging that Gates engaged in extramarital sex and contracted a sexually transmitted infection from “Russian girls.”
- A spokesperson for Bill Gates vehemently denied all of Epstein's allegations.
- Speaking to Nine News Australia, Gates described himself as “foolish” for spending time with the disgraced financier and offered an apology for their relationship.
- Gates further stated that he never visited Epstein's island and never met any women through him.
