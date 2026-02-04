Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bill Gates ‘regrets every minute’ he spent with Epstein after file release

Bill Gates admits 'regrets every minute' spent with Epstein in first interview since bombshell 'Russian girls' claim
  • Bill Gates has expressed profound regret for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, speaking in his first television interview since the release of new Justice Department files.
  • Emails from 2013, released by the Department of Justice, show Epstein alleging that Gates engaged in extramarital sex and contracted a sexually transmitted infection from “Russian girls.”
  • A spokesperson for Bill Gates vehemently denied all of Epstein's allegations.
  • Speaking to Nine News Australia, Gates described himself as “foolish” for spending time with the disgraced financier and offered an apology for their relationship.
  • Gates further stated that he never visited Epstein's island and never met any women through him.
