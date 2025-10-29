Bill Gates says climate change ‘will not lead to humanity’s demise’
- Microsoft founder Bill Gates has softened his stance on climate change, asserting that it “will not lead to humanity's demise” and that people will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.
- Gates believes that emissions projections have decreased and that innovation, coupled with the right policies, can further reduce emissions, criticising the “doomsday outlook” for diverting resources from effective solutions like agriculture and health.
- He controversially suggested allowing a 0.1-degree temperature increase to eradicate malaria, despite climate change exacerbating the disease, and promoted artificial intelligence for energy demand without fully addressing its significant carbon footprint.
- His recent comments have been met with criticism from climate experts, including climatologist Dr. Michael Mann, while being lauded by anti-climate activists on social media platforms.
- This position represents a notable shift from his previous warnings, where he had stated that climate change could render parts of the Earth “unlivable” and lead to widespread instability.