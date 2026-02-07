Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bill Clinton slams Republicans in fresh statement on House Epstein investigation

Bill Clinton has hit out at Republicans
Bill Clinton has hit out at Republicans (AP)
  • Bill Clinton has criticized Republicans for pushing to keep parts of the House investigation into alleged associates of Jeffrey Epstein behind closed doors, advocating for a public hearing.
  • Clinton stated he has called for the full release of Epstein files, provided a sworn statement, and agreed to appear before the committee, but argues Republicans are pursuing “pure politics” over fact-finding.
  • Hillary Clinton also challenged House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to hold a public hearing, accusing the committee of moving goalposts and using the investigation for distraction.
  • A lawyer for the Clintons has accused Chairman Comer of acting in bad faith regarding the committee's efforts to secure their testimony.
  • Donald Trump expressed that it “bothers” him that his own party is investigating Bill Clinton over alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein, stating he still “likes” the former president.
