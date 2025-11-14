Bihar election results see Modi’s NDA coalition surge into lead
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition is set to comfortably retain power in the populous state of Bihar.
- This victory in Bihar, India's third-most-populous state, provides a significant boost for Modi after a disappointing national election last year and strengthens his party's influence in the Hindi heartland.
- The NDA coalition is leading in over 170 seats, easily surpassing the 122-seat majority mark required, with some reports indicating leads in as many as 191 seats.
- A key factor in the election outcome was the strong support from women voters, influenced by Modi's September transfer of 75 billion rupees to millions of women in the state through an employment programme.
- The win marks a sharp reversal for Modi, whose party has steadily regained ground in key state contests since losing its parliamentary majority in the previous year's national elections.