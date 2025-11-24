Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Sneaker wave’ warning as third person dies at same beach within days

A view of Big Sur at Garrapata State Park
A view of Big Sur at Garrapata State Park (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A 30-year-old man was swept out to sea by a large wave near Big Sur, California, Saturday, with search efforts for his body ongoing.
  • The incident took place near Soberanes Point on Garapata State Beach, close to where a 7-year-old girl and her father were dragged into the ocean and died days earlier.
  • On Saturday, a man and two women were standing on rocks when a wave hit; the women managed to save themselves and were taken to the hospital with injuries.
  • The National Weather Service issued warnings over the last week over sneaker waves, large waves that can unexpectedly hit much higher up the shoreline.
  • The sheriff’s office said deaths due to sneaker waves are not uncommon, with a spokesperson adding, "The water can look safe and then that one sneaker wave or rogue wave can come in and that's the one that catches people off guard.”
