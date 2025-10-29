Three animals at Big Cat Sanctuary undergo CT scans over unexplained illness
- Three big cats at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent underwent specialist CT scans to investigate persistent and unexplained mobility issues.
- The animals scanned were Luca, a four-year-old Amur tiger; Django, a ten-year-old mainland clouded leopard; and Mo, a four-year-old Southern African cheetah.
- A specialist mobile CT scan unit was brought to the sanctuary, enabling the sedated cats to be scanned directly in their enclosures beforre moved into the mobile centre,
- Briony Smith, curator at The Big Cat Sanctuary, highlighted the crucial partnership with specialist vets and Burgess Diagnostics in this diagnostic effort.
- The scans will now be analysed by specialist veterinary radiographers, with findings expected to be reported in approximately two weeks.