Big announcement made in missing MH370 flight case

Reuters
The search for the missing MH370 flight is set to resume
The search for the missing MH370 flight is set to resume (AFP/Getty)
  • The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared in 2014, is scheduled to resume on 30 December, Malaysia's transport ministry confirmed.
  • The Boeing 777, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, becoming one of the world's most enduring aviation mysteries.
  • Exploration firm Ocean Infinity will recommence seabed operations for 55 intermittent days in a targeted area of the southern Indian Ocean.
  • Ocean Infinity is set to receive $70 million from the Malaysian government if substantial wreckage is discovered within a 15,000 sq km area.
  • A 2018 report suggested the aircraft's controls were likely intentionally manipulated, but investigators could not identify who was responsible, emphasising the need to find the wreckage.
