List of sites down after Cloudflare outage with Bet 365 among those affected
- Cloudflare officially acknowledged on Friday that its services were experiencing 'issues'.
- It comes as users of the US web infrastructure service reported widespread outages.
- Bet365, Steam, Uber Eats, Wikipedia, Sky Bet and PlentyOfFish are among the sites reportedly affected.
- Amazon Web Services, Minecraft, JustEat, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty are also said to be having outages.
- Cloudflare confirmed it is actively investigating the problems and working to restore full service.
