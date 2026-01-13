Scotland dominates list of best places to buy property in 2026
- New analysis by Zoopla has identified the best places to buy a house in Britain for 2026.
- The Scottish town of Motherwell, with an average house price of £134,700, has been named the top location, predicted to experience the biggest price growth.
- Nine of the top 10 places with the strongest prospects are in Scotland, while Wigan leads the ranks for England, followed by Liverpool and Stoke-on-Trent.
- Zoopla's assessment considered factors such as housing affordability, average time taken to sell homes, the number of properties on the market for over six months, and the prevalence of asking price reductions.
- Southern England and London are expected to see weaker price increases due to higher mortgage rates and property taxes, contrasting with Northern Ireland, which has been the hottest market for house price inflation recently.