Flights halted at major airport due to black ice
- Berlin airport will stay closed on Friday because of black ice.
- It is unclear when take-offs and landings will resume, German news agency DPA cited an airport spokesperson as saying.
- Airlines had to delay or cancel departing flights after snow and freezing rain hit the airport on Thursday.
- "Due to weather conditions, no take-offs or landings are currently possible," the airport said on its website.
- Snow and freezing rain also caused disruption on roads and for rail traffic in east Germany on Thursday.
